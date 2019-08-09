Flight attendant arrested after passenger concern: She ‘appears to be quite drunk’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A flight attendant working a Chicago to South Bend flight was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication.

Julianne March, 49, was arrested earlier this month after she was taken off a United Airlines plane when it landed in Indiana.

Passenger Aaron Scherb tweeted United saying March was slurring her speech, couldn't walk straight and she fell asleep in the jump seat. In fact, the passengers said they had to fasten her seat belt for her.

Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this from from ORD to SBN. She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things. — Aaron Scherb (@aaronscherb) August 2, 2019

Once March was off the plane, she took a Breathalyzer test. Her blood alcohol level was found to be twice the legal limit.