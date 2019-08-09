Expert tips for getting a great start to the school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back to School time can be stressful for many parents and students. Dr. Angela Searcy, author of "Push Past It: A Positive Approach to Challenging Classroom Behaviors" says with the right planning everyone, including challenging students can get off to a great start.

Angela Searcy, EdD. holds a B.A. degree in English and secondary education with teacher certification though the state of Illinois, an M.S. degree in early childhood development from Erikson Institute, with a specialization in Infant Studies and Doctorate of Education, with a specialization in assessment and response to intervention. Her research centers around the relationship between brain-based learning as assessed by the Classroom Assessment Scoring System and aggressive behaviors in Head Start preschool children in Illinois.

Angela has over 25 years of experience in the field of education providing services to children and families as a teacher, child development specialist and independent consultant. A former neuro-developmental specialist, Angela has specialized training in neuroscience. Angela is the owner and founder of Simple Solutions Educational Services, a professional development company, and a professional development provider for Teaching Strategies, LLC. Angela leads the integrative seminars for the Erikson online cohorts and acts as a continuing education instructor.

