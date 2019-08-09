Early Bird Special 8/12 – Win 4 tickets to Bristol Renaissance Faire!
-
Whip Cracker Adam Crack and performers from the Bristol Renaissance Faire were at WGN this morning!
-
Friday Special 8/9 – Win 4 tickets to Raging Waves Waterpark!
-
“Toy Story 4 MOVIE SCREENING GIVEAWAY” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
Single ticket sold in California wins $530 Mega Millions jackpot
-
“PARTY WITH PAT MOTP CHICAGO DOGS CONTEST” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
-
Same score, different script as the Cubs lose to the Giants again
-
Djokovic edges Federer in five-set thriller for 5th Wimbledon title
-
Lester hit hard in 11-4 loss to the A’s
-
An MLS break is ahead for the Chicago Fire after up and down start to the 2019 season
-
Mistakes in the 9th lead to 6-5 Cubs loss in Pittsburgh
-
-
White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Minnesota
-
Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Philadelphia
-
David Bote shines during a foggy Cubs’ win over the Rockies at Wrigley Field