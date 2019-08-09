DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Dean’s Reviews: ‘Dora and The Lost City of Gold’, ‘Brian Banks’, ‘The Kitchen’, ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’

Posted 7:50 AM, August 9, 2019, by

Dean Richards is here with his movie reviews for the week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.