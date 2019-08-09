Child suffers ‘life-threatening’ burns in West Pullman apartment fire

CHICAGO — A child suffered “life-threatening” burns in an apartment fire in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood, fire officials said.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Indiana Avenue. The child is believed to be 12 or 13 years old and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Update / the oldest of the children has suffered burns that are considered life threatening. From 12141 Indiana. Indian Trails complex pic.twitter.com/9wJgmQ7YDY — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 9, 2019

A woman and two other children were also injured in the fire. The woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. The two children were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.