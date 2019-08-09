DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

FBI: Accused mosque bomber had cache of guns

Posted 11:23 AM, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24AM, August 9, 2019

Michael Hari is seen in this July 2017 booking photo after being arrested on an assault charge. (Ford County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An FBI agent has testified the accused Illinois militia leader charged with organizing the bombing of a Minnesota mosque kept a cache of guns, including assault rifles that were altered to be fully automatic.

The Star Tribune reports that in pretrial testimony in federal court in St. Paul Thursday, special agent Joel Smith said he found four shotguns and four rifles with serial numbers scratched off in a duffel bag tied to 48-year-old Michael Hari at the home of the defendant’s friend in Clarence, Illinois in February 2018.

Federal prosecutors allege Hari and two others drove from Clarence to bomb a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota, in hopes of scaring Muslims into leaving the U.S. No one was injured in the August 2017 attack at the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center.

Hari has pleaded not guilty.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.