The Cubs are hitting Grand Slams at a record pace in 2019

CHICAGO – Aint’ it Grand? Yes, for the Cubs in 2019 it most certainly is when it comes to their power.

Wednesday brought another example of a very positive trend that’s taking place with the team when there is a runner on first, second, or third for one of their hitters.

Ian Happ’s homer to right field was his second of the season and his first Grand Slam of 2019. It took a tight game against the Athletics and turned it into a rout as the Cubs went onto win it 10-1.

Yet this special long ball is far from the first this year. In fact, it’s one of eight homers with the bases loaded that they’ve hit out this season. That puts them just one shy of the team record of nine which they hit in their 1929 National League pennant-winning season.

The first two of the season came on back-to-back days on May 4 & 5, with Taylor Davis hitting a game-tying homer that Saturday in an eventual Cubs’ win and Kris Bryant adding his own in a blowout the next night.

Albert Almora Jr. hits his first career grand slam pic.twitter.com/za0C7vhaMQ — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) May 23, 2019

Albert Almora Jr. was next later in the month on May 22nd, hitting his first career Grand Slam in a Cubs’ win over the Phillies.

After dominating hitters for the better part of six weeks, the Willson Contreras’ helped to break through against the White Sox Lucas Giolito on June 19th for a 1st inning Grand Slam that put the Cubs up to stay in a victory over their crosstown rivals.

Since then the Cubs have hit four more Grand Slams, with Javier Baez getting one on June 29th and Anthony Rizzo against the Padres on July 19th.

Kyle Schwarber crushes a grand slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/4vNaEkhbIo — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) July 28, 2019

Kyle Schwarber helped the Cubs avoid a sweep with his Grand Slam against the Brewers in a win on July 28th, then Happ added his own blast on Wednesday.

Now the Cubs need one more to tie the 1929 team record and two to pass them, and there is still almost two weeks of the season to go.

Naturally, the Cubs hope for more, since they are 8-0 in the games which they hit a Grand Slam. As they chase another record – a fifth-consecutive playoff berth – that’s all that matters.