The only thing more adorable than cats, are cats doing amazing tricks.

Larry got to watch The Amazing Acro-Cats do some of their best stunts such as cats rolling barrels, along with some bell ringing. These adorable adoptable kittens were also jumping through hoops and onto high platforms. The Rock Cats Rescue finished their performance with a heartwarming salute featuring a groundhog raising the American flag.

The Amazing Acro-Cats will be performing tonight through Sunday

at Vittum Theatre

