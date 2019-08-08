Suburban man yelled racial slurs at neighbors while firing air rifle: police

MONTGOMERY, Ill. — A man was charged with a hate crime after police said he fired shots from an air rifle at his neighbors while yelling racial slurs at them, the Aurora Beacon-News reports.

Ryan J. Salsman, 34, was standing at his bedroom window around 10 p.m. on July 27 at the 1800 block of Mulberry Drive when he starting shooting an air rifle at his neighbors. They were talking on their driveway, a witness said.

Officials said Salsman yelled several racial slurs at the two people, an African American man and a Hispanic woman, while firing the shots.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police charged Salsman with a reckless conduct and aggravated assault after responding to the disturbance call. The charges were approved this week after police gave the evidence to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Salsman was already being held at the Kane County Jail when he was given the hate crime warrant on Tuesday.

Police said Salsman is due in court on Friday.