Skies remain sun-filled by day with temps/humidities eminently comfortable next 2 days; although rains hopscotched the area Thursday, summer moisture moisture deficit grows in many areas; humid air’s return by early next week could bring some relief; NOAA “ups” chances for “above normal” Atlantic 2019 hurricane season

Posted 11:17 PM, August 8, 2019
