Pilsen alderman says ICE has been spotted in neighborhood

CHICAGO — Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said immigration officials were spotted Thursday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The alderman said his office received several calls and saw reports on social media about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the neighborhood. The office said staff went to investigate and saw agents in the area.

Residents and business owners reported to the office that agents were knocking on doors and were inside of a restaurant in Pilsen, the office said.

The office has not gotten any reports of anyone being detained.

Sigcho’s office has contacted the National Immigrant Justice Center and ICIRR.

The alderman is reminding residents to know their rights.

No further information was provided.

The news in Pilsen comes just one day after immigration officials raided numerous Mississippi food processing plants and arrested 680 mostly Latino workers.