Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate arrested in Texas, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police said authorities arrested a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a DePaul University graduate.

Chicago Police Departments spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the Marshals Service of the United States Department of Justice apprehended Adam Bramwell, 32, on an arrest warrant in Texas.

Bramwell was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants including the aggravated battery of a woman in Lincoln Park.

The woman, 22, was hospitalized July 18 around 4 a.m. after police said she was found on the 2300 block of North Halsted Street with lacerations to her neck and face.

Police determined the attack may have been sexually motivated, but the woman fought back, which likely saved her life.