Over 60,000 rubber ducks to sail down Chicago River to support Special Olympics

Posted 11:52 AM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, August 8, 2019

CHICAGO — More than 60,000 rubber ducks will set sail down the Chicago River on Thursday afternoon to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

The Chicago Ducky Derby will start at 1 p.m. when the ducks are dropped into the river at the Wabash Avenue Bridge. They will float down the river until the winners reach the finish line.

Each duck can be purchased for $5, and there are even duck bundles to buy more than one duck.

Winning ducks will take home prizes like cash, an all-inclusive vacation and a brand new SUV.

The race raised $420,000 last year.

Those who want to participate in the The Chicago Ducky Derby or get more information can visit their website. 

