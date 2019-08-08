Midday Fix: Culinary legend Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie Flay discuss their new show

Bobby Flay

Sophie Flay

The Flay List, a new series which features Bobby visiting the culinary spots he has frequented for years with daughter Sophie, as they experience classic locations and dishes, with Sophie introducing her dad to her latest discoveries. The show premieres August 22, at 9:30 p.m. CT.

To learn more about the restaurants visited by Bobby and Sophie, and to watch insider videos from set, visit FoodNetwork.com/TheFlayListFollow along and join the conversation using #TheFlayList for more exclusive content.

 

http://bobbyflay.com/

 

