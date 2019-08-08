Man shot in back during home invasion at his South Shore apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the back during a home invasion at his apartment on the Far South Side.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of South Ridgeland Ave. in the South Shore neighborhood. A 38-year-old man was with his girlfriend when the suspects broke into his home and entered his bedroom.

Police said there was a brief struggle between the man and the suspects before the victim was shot in the back. The suspects then fled the scene.

According to police, the suspects did not take anything during the home invasion.

The 38-year-old man is hospitalized in stable condition and is unknown to police.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

No further details were released at this time.