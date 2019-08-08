Lunchbreak: Grilled Pork Loin with Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Israeli Couscous and Pickled Green Tomato

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef of G&O, Deirdre Quinn

G&O

459 N. Ogden Ave.

Chicago, IL 60642

http://grandandogden.com/

Recipe:

Yield: 4 portions

1.5lb boneless pork loin (cut into 6 pieces)

1 cup Israeli couscous

1 ½ cup water

1 cup cheese sauce (recipe below)

½ cup Carolina gold BBQ sauce (recipe below)

Pickled green tomatoes (recipe below)

Directions:

Preheat grill to high.

In a medium sauté pan toast couscous over medium heat. Once couscous is golden brown add water and stir to combine. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 10 mins or until al dente, stirring occasionally.

While couscous is cooking, put pork loin on grill, after 3 minutes, turn each piece 90 degrees, cook an additional 2 mins and flip repeating the 90 degree turn after 3 mins on the opposite side. Remove from heat and allow to rest for approximately 5 mins.

Once the couscous is cooked add cheese sauce and simmer until combined.

Slice pork and plate over cheesy couscous, drizzle with BBQ sauce and garnish with pickled green tomato.

Carolina Gold BBQ sauce:

1 cup Dusseldorf mustard

½ c cider vinegar

¼ c brown sugar

¼ c Worcestershire sauce

2 T hot sauce

¼ lb tomato paste

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together until well combined.

Pickled Green Tomatoes:

2 cups white vinegar

2 T salt

2 T sugar

2 T black peppercorns

1 t chili flake

1 T bourbon

6 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups ice water

4 ea green tomato, cut into wedges

Directions:

In medium sauce pot bring vinegar, salt, sugar, black pepper, chili flake, bourbon and garlic to a boil.

Simmer mixture, stirring occasionally, until salt and sugar are dissolved.

Pour mixture into ice water and stir until combined and cooled.

Pour over tomatoes and let pickle in refrigerator for no less than 12 hours.

Cheese Sauce:

1 12oz can beer

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups Jack cheese, shredded

2 cups cheddar, shredded

¼ lb cream cheese

2 T Carolina gold BBQ sauce

Directions:

1. In a medium sauce pan, bring beer to a simmer and reduce by half.

2. Add heavy cream, bring to a simmer and reduce by ½.

3. Turn off heavy and whisk in cheeses and BBQ sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper.