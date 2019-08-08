3rd annual back-to-school celebration at DuPage Airport in West Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHICAGO — The new school year is almost here, and kids are getting excited at an annual event at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

The Third Annual Back to School Celebration was held on Thursday.

Students are having the chance to sit inside airplane cockpits, check out first responder and airport vehicles, experience flight simulators, and see vintage aircraft and military planes.

WGN's Skycam 9 and WGN Traffic Reporters Sarah Jindra and Amy Rutledge were also on hand.

More than 1,500 people signed up for Thursday's event.