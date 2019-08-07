× Trump considering commuting sentence of former Gov. Blagojevich

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump said he is considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

The president told reporters on Air Force One Wednesday that he thought the former governor was treated “unbelievably unfairly.”

“…He was given close to 18 years in prison. And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things — and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. And his name is Rod Blagojevich. And I’m thinking about commuting his sentence,” Trump said.

The president went on to say that he thinks the former governor’s wife is “fantastic” and thinks that serving seven years is enough.

Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year sentence in federal prison, filed paperwork to formally request clemency from Trump in June 2018.

In July 2018, Blagojevich’s wife, Patti Blagojevich, appeared on Fox News, claiming her husband was the victim of a “witch hunt” at the hands of a corrupt Justice Department.

