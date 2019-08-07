PROGRAMMING NOTE: 12PM White Sox game preempts WGN Midday News

Teatro ZinZanni’s Rizo covers Jimi Hendrix “Little Wing”

Rizo aka Amelia Zirin-Brown is a NYC-based performance artist, comedienne, singer, composer, and actor. Received with critical raves three years in a row at the Assembly Festival in Edinburgh, she won the inaugural Time Out London and Soho Theatre Award, and the 2013 London Cabaret Award. She is also a Grammy winner for a 2010 collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma. A recipient of the New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship, her original pieces have shown at the Public Theatre in New York (Joe's Pub resident artist for 3 years), London's Leister Square Theatre, and the Sydney Festival (nominee for a 2013 Helpmann award). Along with Yo-Yo Ma, she has recorded with Moby and Reggie Watts. Her debut album entitles Violet and her second album indigo was released fall of 2017.

Teatro ZinZanni presents
Love, Chaos and Dinner
Now playing
Spiegeltent ZaZou
The Cambria Hotel
32 W. Randolph
zinzanni.com/chicago
ladyrizo.com

