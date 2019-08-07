Teatro ZinZanni’s Rizo covers Jimi Hendrix “Little Wing”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rizo aka Amelia Zirin-Brown is a NYC-based performance artist, comedienne, singer, composer, and actor. Received with critical raves three years in a row at the Assembly Festival in Edinburgh, she won the inaugural Time Out London and Soho Theatre Award, and the 2013 London Cabaret Award. She is also a Grammy winner for a 2010 collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma. A recipient of the New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship, her original pieces have shown at the Public Theatre in New York (Joe's Pub resident artist for 3 years), London's Leister Square Theatre, and the Sydney Festival (nominee for a 2013 Helpmann award). Along with Yo-Yo Ma, she has recorded with Moby and Reggie Watts. Her debut album entitles Violet and her second album indigo was released fall of 2017.

Teatro ZinZanni presents

Love, Chaos and Dinner

Now playing

Spiegeltent ZaZou

The Cambria Hotel

32 W. Randolph

zinzanni.com/chicago

ladyrizo.com