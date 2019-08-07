Suburban group calls for federal ban on assault weapons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSIDE, Ill — A group of voters in Hillside plan to call on Congressman Danny Davis to push to reinstate the national assault weapons ban.

Davis is attending a meeting in Hillside Wednesday night.

The group of Hillside neighbors called “Hillside Forward” led by Roger Romanelli will also attend and said the solution to preventing mass shooting is to reinstate the ban.

A national assault weapons ban was enacted by congress in 1994 but it expired ten years later.

“When we look at what’s happening in America over the past 20 years from Columbine to what’s happened this weekend, we need a permanent ban on these military-style assault weapons,” Romanelli said. “These weapons have no place in our society. We have handguns and rifles that are suitable for people. These assault weapons these military-style weapons have no place in our society.”

The powerful gun-rights lobby, led by the NRA, has opposed all ban the weapons and said it would infringe on the second amendment of the U.S. constitution.

Republican lawmakers including President Trump say the problem of mass shootings has more to do with mental health, and violent culture than with easy access to military-style weapons.

“The Second Amendment allows people to have rifles, and handguns which are automatic handguns to protect themselves,” Romanelli said. “I am not allowed to possess or own explosives, massive fireworks, nuclear material. There’s a lot of materials that we ban in order to protect each other.”

Davis is the original sponsor of the assault weapons ban and re-introduced it last year.