Police ID man who died in Northwest Indiana house fire

Posted 9:52 AM, August 7, 2019, by

DYER, Ind.— Police have identified the man who died in a two-story house fire in Northwest Indiana this week.

The Lake County Coroner identified the man as 18-year-old Derek Sancya. Sancya died of smoke inhalation and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The fire happened early Monday morning in the 7900 block of Rhode Court in Dyer. The only thing left standing of the home was the deck. There was no damages to surrounding properties.

Officials have yet to say how the fire started.

