Parents turn unimaginable loss into hope for young mothers

A local family has turned their unimaginable grief into a fresh start for dozens of young moms.

August is a tough month for Sherri and Joe Ancich. It's the birthday month and the anniversary of their pregnant daughters' murder.

Alisha Bromfield was killed in 2012. She was six months pregnant with a little girl she already named Ava. Her boss, Brian Cooper, invited her to accompany him to his sister's wedding in Door County, Wisconsin.

Hours after the wedding, Cooper called police with a morbid confession that lead them to Bromfield’s body on the hotel room floor. Cooper said he got angry when she rejected his advances.

After two trials and months of the Ancich family working to change legislation, Cooper was sentenced to two life sentences, one for Bromfield and the other for her unborn daughter.

The anguish and loss was unbearable. As the family prepared to donate all the baby items, it occurred to them, perhaps they could gift them to another single young mother.

The Ancich family connected with Deianeira Ford and her daughter, Ava.

“I was living in a shelter and pregnant with her,” Ford said. “I didn't know how I was going do it. And that's when they found us.”

The Ancichs told Ford they would make certain she would have all the financial and emotional support her and Ava needed.

“It makes me very emotional that you can have that kind of impact on somebody,” Joe Ancich said. “And that's a gift from Alicia.”

It was the beginning of what they call The Purple Project. Dozens of lives have forever changed through the Ancich family’s support.

And in addition to supporting dozens of new moms, The Purple Project offers retreats for other grieving parents, along with their annual “Night of Hope” on August 19. It is a free event with nationally known speakers brought in to uplift the community, all in honor of Alisha and Ava.

More information at www.purpleproject.org