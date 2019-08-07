Off-duty Chicago cop fires shots at suspect on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —An off-duty Chicago officer fired shots at a suspect on the Far South Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Coles Avenue and 80th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said an off-duty officer was getting into her vehicle, when a man approached her. Witnesses tell WGN it may have been an attempted carjacking, but authorities have not confirmed that.

The female officer then fired shots at the man. He fled the scene, and was not hit.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.