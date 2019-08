Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are roughly 5,000 bank robberies every year, and the FBI gets a majority of those who committed the crime. They catch them about 80% of the time.

This week, a Citibank in suburban Brookfield was hit, and a person who was at the bank at the time the robbery happened shared what it was like to see the gunman.

WGN’s Julie Unruh has her story.

Anyone with information about the Brookfield robbery should call the FBI's Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov.