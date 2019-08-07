Man charged in fatal shooting of Northwestern PhD student last September

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Northwestern Ph.D. student last September.

Diante Speed, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Shane Columbo.

Police said Columbo was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire on Sept. 2, 2018 as he waited at a bus stop near Howard Avenue and Clark Street in Rogers Park.

Gunfire broke out between two other men, police said. Columbo was shot and killed.

Columbo was from Arizona and was due to begin doctoral work at Northwestern University on a scholarship. His mother said he had arrived in the city just three hours before the shooting.

Speed is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.