It’s Chicago’s sunniest August open in 88 years: 88% of possible sun’s been logged; comfortable summer weather with lowering humidities in coming days; severe weather sweeps Wisconsin again Wednesday—funnels, hail, wind damage & flooding reported

Posted 11:01 PM, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04PM, August 7, 2019
