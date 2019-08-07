It’s Chicago’s sunniest August open in 88 years: 88% of possible sun’s been logged; comfortable summer weather with lowering humidities in coming days; severe weather sweeps Wisconsin again Wednesday—funnels, hail, wind damage & flooding reported
Severe Thunderstorm warning no longer in effect for northwest Will, southern DuPage and Central Cook Counties
Severe thunderstorm warnings now issued for portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry, DuPage and Cook counties until 2:15 pm
Severe thunderstorm warnings now in effect for portions of Kendall, LaSalle, Will, Lee and DeKalb counties until 2:45 pm
Line of severe thunderstorms continuing southeast- Severe thunderstorm warnings now issued for portions of Boone, DeKalb, Kendall, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 2pm
New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Will, Kane and DuPage counties until 1 pm CDT
