Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Gorgeous stretch of weather continues
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
Spell of sunny, warm days continues
-
Stretch of dangerous heat begins
-
Dangerous heat: Hottest weather in 7 years on the way
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
-
Sunny, warm weather approaches
-
Warmer temperatures approach upcoming week
-
Mostly sunny, comfortable temps ahead
-
Humidity worsens with a weekend warm up
-
Temperatures increase with possible thunderstorms
-
-
Heat wave coming to an end with expected thunderstorms
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Sunshine for much of the weekend, humidity creeps up