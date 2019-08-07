Frontier Airlines offers free flights to customers with last name Green or Greene

Is your last name Green or Greene? If so, Frontier Airlines is giving you the chance to book a free flight this month.

The promotion is part of Frontier’s Green Week initiative; the company invites people to fly “America’s greenest airline.”

To claim their free flight, eligible individuals must book flights on flyfrontier.com and confirm their last name is Green or Greene.

Those eligible for the promotion will then receive a full refund of up to $400 for round trip flights if both segments of travel are purchased on one passenger name record.

The first flight must depart between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 13, 2019 and the return flight must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on August 20, 2019.

Refunds will be awarded to the original booking contact person on September 15, 2019.

The promotion is only applicable for those with the last name of Green or Greene. Their immediate families, including spouses, parents, children and siblings are not eligible for the promotion if their last name is not Green or Greene.

For more information about the promotion, click here.