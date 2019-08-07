FeedonThis: Jarrett reacts to the news of the Walter Payton statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a big day for Jarrett Payton after the Bears made official something he'd known for a while.

The Bears announced that a statue of his father Walter along with George Halas would be unveiled outside of Soldier Field on September 3rd.

Naturally, that was a major topic of discussion for him along with Josh Frydman on Wednesday's Sports Feed, with Jarrett giving his initial thoughts in the video above.

Jarrett also shared his tweet on the announcemetn during the Social Fodder, which you can see in the video above.

College Football was also discussed on the show as we checked in with Northwestern Media Day.

The guys discussed the quarterback competition for the Wildcats in the video above.

Meanwhile, the Cubs continue their strong play at home, and that's led to them opening up their lead in the NL Central.

The guys had a quick discussion about the team in the video above.