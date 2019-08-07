× Dylan Cease follows up his second White Sox win with a coffee run

DETROIT – The start to his career, while not perfect, was about as ideal as he could have wanted.

Pitching on a sunny day at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 3rd, Dylan Cease made his much anticipated major league debut against the Tigers. While he gave up three runs, he was able to keep Detroit in check and picked up his first career victory in a 7-5 White Sox triumph.

Since then, it’s been a little rougher, with Cease allowing at least four earned runs in the next four games, all of which he took the defeat. There were positive signs along the way, but he struggled with the usual inaccuracies that plague a rookie pitcher.

Things turned around on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers in Detroit, delivering the best game of his career so far.

In five innings, Cease struck out six and walked just one, surrendering two runs on seven hits in a 5-3 White Sox victory that extended their win streak to three.

So how did his teammates congratulate him for the win? They put him to work.

Catcher James McCann posted this collage of pictures and videos on Instagram of Cease going to a Starbucks near Comerica Park to grab coffee for his teammates between games. According to the post, the pitcher has to bring 17 orders back to the clubhouse as the White Sox waited between games of the doubleheader.

Nothing like putting the rookie to work after he got work done on the mound on Tuesday afternoon.