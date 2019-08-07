× Cubs add catching depth with signing of Jonathan Lucroy

CHICAGO – When he came up hopping after suffering another strained hamstring, the Cubs figured they’d be without Willson Contreras for a sizable part of their stretch run.

Right when it happened, many wondered if the team would turn to a veteran catcher just let go by his team in the American League for depth until the starting catcher returns in September.

Under a week later, Jonathan Lucroy is headed to the Cubs.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirmed the team has reached a deal with the veteran catcher, who spent the 2019 season with the Angels until he was designated for assignment in early August.

A member of the Brewers for the first 6 1/2 years in the majors, Lucroy has bounced around a bit from 2016 on. Starting that year with the Brewers, Lucroy has played for the Rangers, Rockies, Athletics, and this year the Angels.

He was hitting .242 with seven homers and 30 RBI at the time of his release, but the second half of his season has been marred by a nasty home plate collision against the Astros on July 7th.

Lucroy suffered a concussion after this collision with Jake Marisnick in the 8th inning of a game at Minute Maid Park. He wouldn’t return to the Angels until July 31st and was then DFA’d soon after.