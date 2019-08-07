Chicago’s Midway is the ‘worst’ airport in US, travel site says

CHICAGO — An influential travel site rated the 50 busiest airports in the United States, and Chicago Midway International Airport was labeled as the worst.

According to The Points Guy, Midway Airport lacks airline lounges, and despite a $75 million renovation, he calls the food choices “bare bones.”

The Points Guy ranked the top five airports as:

  1. San Diego International Airport
  2. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
  3. Portland International Airport
  4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  5. Sacramento International Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport came in 30th place.

