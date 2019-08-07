Around Town tours the Chicago Architectural Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ana visits the Chicago Architectural Center, which was proclaimed as “the latest jewel in Chicago’s architectural crown” by the Chicago Tribune.

While checking out the Chicago Model in the Chicago Gallery, she speaks with the creator, Cathy Tinker, about how the 4,000 building project was constructed.

The visually stunning model comes with interactive features, which display bike routes in the city, the path of the Chicago Fire and much more.

The first floor of the center features all of Chicago's architectural history while the second displays the history of the skyscraper and world architecture.

The Chicago Architectural Center is located at 111 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL.

Tours and galleries are open every day from 9am to 5pm. Check architecture.org for exact dates and times.