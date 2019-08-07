Ariana Grande sings duet with Barbra Streisand at Chicago concert in surprise performance

CHICAGO— Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance at Barbra Streisand's concert Tuesday night at the United Center to sing a duet together.

Streisand's "The Music, the Memories, the Magic" tour had a packed audience. The two singers sang "No More Tears", a song Streisand originally sang with Donna Summer in 1978.

Grande apparently stuck around Chicago after she had her Lollapalooza performance on Sunday night.

Streisand posted a photo on Instagram before the concert with a picture of her hands and someone else's with the caption, "Made a new friend...". One fan commented, "I would know those hands anywhere" and other fans said Grande's unique tattoos gave them a hint there would be a surprise performance.

Both women posted each other on their social medias after the show.

