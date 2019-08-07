1 hurt after SUV crashes into Golden Nugget on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person was injured after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Golden Nugget Pancake House at Central and Wellington. SkyCam9 flew over the scene at about 7:40 a.m., and half of the vehicle could be sticking out of the restaurant.

Chicago fire officials said the person was transported to Community First Medical Center in stable condition.

It's unknown if the person injured was the driver of the vehicle or someone inside the restaurant.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.