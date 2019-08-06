UIC researchers get $4.7M for math teacher development

CHICAGO— Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have received nearly $5 million to create a professional development program for math teachers in suburbs south of the city.

University officials said Monday that the $4.7 million grant comes from the National Science Foundation. It’s intended for a five-year program targeting elementary and middle school teachers in several districts, including Alsip and Oak Lawn.

Researchers have already started collecting data.

University officials say the grant was awarded in June.

Alison Castro Superfine is the lead researcher and a UIC professor.

Superfine says program is supposed to help improve effective math teaching and learning for educators and administrators.