CHICAGO — A crash involving two semi-trucks scattered hundreds of bottles of wine on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

The crash happened early Tuesday on inbound I-94 near Beaubien Woods on the city's South Side. One of the trailers carrying cases of wine was ripped open. Both truck drivers are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police say the crash closed lanes in the area as crews worked to clear the trucks and the spilled wine.