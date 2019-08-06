× Registered sex offender operated 2 restaurants under fake name, Thornton police say

THORNTON, Ill. — Police are looking for a man who is a registered sex offender that allegedly operated two restaurants in the south suburbs under a false identity.

Carmen Leato owns Shelly’s Pancake House and Mangia Tutto restaurants in Thornton. Police said he was operating under the fake name “Raul Castanada.”

Leato is listed on the Illinois Sex Offender registry as a violent predatory child sex offender, and police said there are multiple active warrants out for his arrest.

Both restaurants were stripped of all equipment and are no longer operational, police said.

Police said they believe Leato and his wife, Michelle Leato, permanently fled the area. They said this is not the first time the couple has used restaurants as a front to commit fraud by deceiving officials and citizens. They are both under investigation for multiple fraud and theft offenses.

Police asked if anyone sees Leato in public or knows about his or his wife’s whereabouts to call them immediately. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

The Thornton Police Department said anonymous tips will be accepted at 708-877-4440.