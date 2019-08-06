Police investigating after 8-year-old duct-taped to pole in Huntley park

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Huntley police are investigating a reported bullying incident in which an 8-year old was duct-taped to a pole in a park.
The incident happened in Deicke Park, near the pool around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The Daily Herald is reporting that two teenagers allegedly duct taped an 8-year-old boy to a pole, and stole his 6-year-old brother’s candy.
The boys' father reported the incident, and posted it on a local Facebook page hoping to reach the teens' parents.
Police say the teens, believed to be 15 to 17-years-old, rode off on bikes.
Officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.
On Tuesday, a three-day forum for Huntley High School incoming freshmen begins, which addresses topics such as bullying and other issues held at the same park.