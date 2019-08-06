“NW” winds aloft acting as heat/high humidity barrier; hottest 100° temps remain west & south in Plains/Rockies; active storms flare to Chicago’s west Wed. arriving in diminished form—if at all Wed. night; August keep generous sunshine coming—just like July

Posted 11:07 PM, August 6, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.