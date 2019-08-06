Lunchbreak: How to make your own bacon and a summer panzanella salad

Brian Bruns
Flat & Point, in Logan Square
Located at 3524 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago
Event:
Chicago Food Bowl - Patio Party
8/18/19
2:00 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patio-party-at-flat-point-with-pretty-cool-scarpetta-wines-tickets-65564903391?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventurl_text
https://www.foodbowlchicago.com/
Recipe:
Bacon:
Purchase 4lbs of pork belly
1/3 c of kosher salt
2 tbsp of brown sugar
Directions:
Mix salt and sugar in a bowl, rub onto the entire pork belly, put dressed pork belly into a reusable plastic bag, and put in the fridge for ten days. Flip upside down after five days. Slice & grill.
Flat & Point Summer Panzanella Salad:
2 slices of day-old bread
2 heirloom tomatoes
1/4 c of ricotta - or any soft cheese
6 slices of pork belly
1 bunch of basil
Note: Any seasonal veggies, or herbs work great!
Dressing:
1/4 cup of EVOO
2 fresh squeezed lemons
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
Brush bread with olive oil (or bacon drippings), char on grill.
Grill bacon till preferred crispiness.
Dice tomatoes into small cubes.
Tear, or rough chop fresh basil.
Cut toasted bread into one-inch cubes.
Cut bacon into one-inch cubes.
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl.
Dress with mixed lemon juice and olive oil.
Salt & pepper to taste.