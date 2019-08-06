Live music from LeftJones

LeftJones is a group of musicians focused on building a community within the Chicago art scene by using sound.

LeftJones rapper M.E.R.C. will be featured alongside Giza Almighty, Tre Johnson, and Scatter Brain at the Green House Theater in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, August 7th at 6:30 p.m.

The collective will also host as the House Band for The Promontory’s “The Corner” in Hyde Park, featuring an open mic followed by two performances from Chicago artists NEAK and Oliv Blu.

For more information about their latest single visit  ffm.to/leftjones-myw

