Hearing to determine whether woman who killed 4-year-old daughter will go free

Posted 12:16 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, August 6, 2019

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — A court hearing in DuPage County will determine whether a woman who killed her 4-year-old daughter in Bloomingdale will go free.

Marci Webber, 52, has been institutionalized since 2010, when she was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Her lawyer says Webber’s treatment has been successful enough to justify her release from the Elgin Mental Health Center.

Prosecutors say Webber should remain there. The hearing could wrap up as early as Tuesday.

