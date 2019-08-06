Chicago fire engine stuck after partial parking garage collapse in South Shore

Posted 11:24 AM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, August 6, 2019

CHICAGO —Emergency crews are responding after a building partially collapsed on the Far South Side.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a two-story parking garage located at 2425 East South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood.

A Chicago Fire Department engine is stuck after the parking garage partially collapsed underneath the vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

No further details have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

