Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Tapping into the healing power of music. Harmony, Hope & Healing is helping people in need find their voice. Chicago choir unites in song to make a difference

The non-profit hosts music classes for adults and children at homeless shelters, drug treatment centers, community centers, and the Cook County Jail.

“I'm not alone. They made me feel like I belong,” Amanda Longe-Asque, the organization’s music program manager said. “I'm part of a community. We are one voice.”

The Harmony, Hope & Healing choir recently performed with the Grant Park Symphony Orchestra in Millennium Park. In this WGN-TV Cover Story, Gaynor Hall reports with photojournalists Bradley Piper and Audrey Haynes.

For more information: harmonyhopeandhealing.org