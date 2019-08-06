Blue Cross taking over Morgan Park Target location, will bring 550 new jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— A new business is taking over the former Target in Morgan Park and will bring 550 new jobs to the area.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of America will lease the building for a combination of office space and community center.

Blue Cross said most of the 550 jobs will be new ones, and they plan to recruit from the surrounding communities to fill the positions. The new center is slated to open next year.

The Target that used to be in that location closed about six months ago, citing years of underperformance.

Illinois Representative Bobby Rush said last November that the company abandoned the area by shutting down their Morgan Park and Chatham locations. He wanted to see the data that said they were under performing.

The Chicago Tribune reports that at the time of the closing, a Target spokeswoman said the company was not moving because of the neighborhood or geography.