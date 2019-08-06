No injuries after Bedford Park Walmart evacuated after reports of shots fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — No one was injured after a Bedford Park Walmart was evacuated after reports of shots fired.

Police responded to the Walmart in the 7000 block of South Cicero Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The store was cleared as police investigated.

Calls initially came into police as an active shooter situation. Officers quickly determined that those reports were untrue and the shots were fired outside the store and possibly across the streets.

Some customers inside the Walmart said they heard shots being fired, causing a panic inside. Police said they received several calls about the incident.

Police said they found one shell casing across the street at a public storage facility.

Over the weekend, a gunman opened fired inside an El Paso, Texas, Walmart killing 22 people and injuring several others.

No further information was provided.