CHICAGO — Chicago police have confiscated an alligator from a home on the Northwest Side.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at the house in the 4000 block of North Troy in the Albany Park neighborhood around 10 p.m. Monday.

Aside from the three-foot alligator, officers also recovered multiple guns and narcotics.

The alligator is now with Chicago’s Animal Care and Control unit.

No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.