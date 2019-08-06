Actor Ryan Alessi talks new Nickelodeon show and gives Adam Sandler impression

Posted 10:08 AM, August 6, 2019, by

The 14 year old Nickelodeon star Ryan Alessi came on set to talk about the reboot comedy sketch series "All That". Ryan was born and raised in Chicago and has been acting since he was 8. He was studying with The Second City improvisational comedy troupe in Chicago until he moved to Hollywood to further his career. With Tom Hanks as his role model, he hopes to reach greater heights in his acting career and maybe go into men's fashion as well.

To see more of Ryan Alessi, watch the comedy sketch show "All That"

on Saturday

at 7:30pm

Nickelodeon

