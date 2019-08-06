A special bond: Sanitation worker surprises boy with toy truck

JENKS, Okla. — A sanitation worker in Oklahoma surprised a boy with a toy last week, according to the city of Jenks.

Aaron Mitchell, who works at American Waste Control, would regularly see and interact with the boy along his route. The boy would stand outside to greet the sanitation workers in any type of weather.

On Thursday, Mitchell delivered a brand new toy recycle truck to the little boy – all wrapped in a Mickey Mouse gift bag with tissue paper. City officials said “this was done by Mr. Mitchell’s own generosity.”

“Thank you Mr. Mitchell, and the whole crew from American Waste Control, for making this little boy’s day and keeping our community clean!” said city officials on Facebook.